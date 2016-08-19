This GoFundMe Campaign Aims To Give Aly Raisman's Parents A Much-Needed Spa Day

As American gymnast Aly Raisman competed in the Olympics, her parents experienced all the tension right along with her. Just watching them in the stands is enough to make your heart rate pick up.
Noticing this, fan Berkley Rothmeier decided Rick Raisman and Lynn Faber were long overdue for a day of rest and relaxation. So, she created a GoFundMe page to send them to a spa, Cosmopolitan reported.
"We've seen their enthusiasm, stress, and commitment," she wrote. "Now, they deserve some time to relax and unwind!"
Rothmeier told Today that, as a former athlete herself, she wanted to acknowledge the vital role parents play in the success of an athlete.
She's already raised $230 of her $250 goal, but she hopes this is just the beginning, she wrote. "For the record, every Team USA athlete and fam deserves all the spa days. Sponsors — get on that!"
Dana Vollmer, the swimmer who won the gold medal in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay, told Yahoo she wants to celebrate at a spa, so maybe she should be next.
But for now, Rothmeier definitely prioritized the right people. Just watch them and you'll see how crucial this campaign really is.
2012: @Aly_Raisman's parents were very nervous.— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2016
2016: STILL NERVOUShttps://t.co/8UlQsUiW6F https://t.co/XYPFKxr2aN
