6 Of Our Favorite Olympic Parents Freaking Out On Camera

The best part of watching the Olympics is obviously seeing the best athletes of our generation showcase their incredible talents and skills.
The second best part? The crazy-supportive parents, grandparents, and spouses of the Olympians. What good is success if you can't share it with anyone? Many competitors in Rio for the 2016 games have a strong squad ready to cheer their hearts out from the bleachers.
One set of folks currently leads the pack for Most Nervous Parents — Lynn and Rick Raisman, whose daughter is USA gymnast Aly Raisman. During both the 2012 and 2016 games, the couple has been the topic of conversation for their intense reactions while watching their daughter take the floor, beam, or bars. In addition to being the most nervous, they have also been deemed the most relatable.
They're just one example of families going crazy over their loved ones winning medals in Rio. So we're highlighting all the encouraging and dedicated parents in the stands who are just as thrilled for their Olympian as the Raismans are.
The second best part? The crazy-supportive parents, grandparents, and spouses of the Olympians. What good is success if you can't share it with anyone? Many competitors in Rio for the 2016 games have a strong squad ready to cheer their hearts out from the bleachers.
One set of folks currently leads the pack for Most Nervous Parents — Lynn and Rick Raisman, whose daughter is USA gymnast Aly Raisman. During both the 2012 and 2016 games, the couple has been the topic of conversation for their intense reactions while watching their daughter take the floor, beam, or bars. In addition to being the most nervous, they have also been deemed the most relatable.
They're just one example of families going crazy over their loved ones winning medals in Rio. So we're highlighting all the encouraging and dedicated parents in the stands who are just as thrilled for their Olympian as the Raismans are.
Advertisement
Aly Raisman's Parents
Of course, we have to start with the Raismans.
Of course, we have to start with the Raismans.
Steele Johnson's Father
NBC has deemed the father of USA diver Steele Johnson "an Olympic highlight reel in himself."
NBC has deemed the father of USA diver Steele Johnson "an Olympic highlight reel in himself."
Michael Phelps' Mom
Phelps is getting three times the cheers this year — from his mother Debbie, his wife Nicole Johnson, and his son Boomer.
Phelps is getting three times the cheers this year — from his mother Debbie, his wife Nicole Johnson, and his son Boomer.
Debbie Phelps is the true super star. #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/BRmzVSU0c9— Elsie Ramos (@byelsieramos) August 8, 2016
Simone Biles Mother
Simone Biles' mother, Nellie Biles, said she was totally "numb" when she heard the news of Simone attending the Olympics.
Nellie Biles on @Simone_Biles making Olympic team:"I really felt numb b/c I didn't know how to express my feelings." pic.twitter.com/TgUqfweRvl— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 12, 2016
Adam Peaty's Grandma
The grandmother of the Brit swimmer is all over Twitter sharing her encouragement for her grandson. She's like the Baddie Winkle of the Olympics.
A grandma's delight - here's how Uttoxeter's #OlympicNan @Mavise42Mavis reacted when @adam_peaty won #Rio2016 goldhttps://t.co/S1y3gVMkFI— BBC Midlands Today (@bbcmtd) August 8, 2016
Good luck for the semifinals Adam I will be roaring for you ,the heat was fantastic love NaN👏👏👏🍀🍀🍀🇬🇧🇬🇧👍— Mavis (@Mavise42Mavis) August 6, 2016
Ryan Lochte's Grandma
The USA swimmer shared an adorable video of his grandma carrying a homemade Olympic Torch around her nursing home.
The USA swimmer shared an adorable video of his grandma carrying a homemade Olympic Torch around her nursing home.
My grandma at age 95 carrying the #olympictorch at her nursing home. Representing #USA pic.twitter.com/RrVe7h0WH3— Ryan Lochte (@RyanLochte) August 8, 2016
Advertisement