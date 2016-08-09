Story from Entertainment News

6 Of Our Favorite Olympic Parents Freaking Out On Camera

Morgan Baila
Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer / Staff.
The best part of watching the Olympics is obviously seeing the best athletes of our generation showcase their incredible talents and skills.

The second best part? The crazy-supportive parents, grandparents, and spouses of the Olympians. What good is success if you can't share it with anyone? Many competitors in Rio for the 2016 games have a strong squad ready to cheer their hearts out from the bleachers.

One set of folks currently leads the pack for Most Nervous Parents — Lynn and Rick Raisman, whose daughter is USA gymnast Aly Raisman. During both the 2012 and 2016 games, the couple has been the topic of conversation for their intense reactions while watching their daughter take the floor, beam, or bars. In addition to being the most nervous, they have also been deemed the most relatable.

They're just one example of families going crazy over their loved ones winning medals in Rio. So we're highlighting all the encouraging and dedicated parents in the stands who are just as thrilled for their Olympian as the Raismans are.
Aly Raisman's Parents
Of course, we have to start with the Raismans.
Steele Johnson's Father
NBC has deemed the father of USA diver Steele Johnson "an Olympic highlight reel in himself."
Video via NBC.
Michael Phelps' Mom
Phelps is getting three times the cheers this year — from his mother Debbie, his wife Nicole Johnson, and his son Boomer.

Simone Biles Mother
Simone Biles' mother, Nellie Biles, said she was totally "numb" when she heard the news of Simone attending the Olympics.

Adam Peaty's Grandma
The grandmother of the Brit swimmer is all over Twitter sharing her encouragement for her grandson. She's like the Baddie Winkle of the Olympics.
Ryan Lochte's Grandma
The USA swimmer shared an adorable video of his grandma carrying a homemade Olympic Torch around her nursing home.
