Young Thug Poses In Dress For Mixtape Cover, Twitter Goes H.A.M.

Young Thug has continued his campaign in favor of gender fluidity as he posed in a dress for the cover of his newest mixtape. The album, Jeffrey, will be available at midnight eastern time, but Thug posted preview images to his Instagram in advance.
The images are of Thug in a pale violet dress and bonnet. In the second, which is also a tracklist, he has a huge smile.
The rapper famously wore a dress for a Calvin Klein campaign, which he framed as a comment about the evolution of masculinity in hip-hop.
“In my world, of course, it don’t matter. You could be a gangster with a dress. Or you could be a gangster with baggy pants. I don’t feel like it’s no such thing as gender,” Young Thug says in a video for the campaign.
Young Thug also released the following preview video for the mixtape.
You can listen to the mixtape below, via Apple Music.
The Twitter reaction was swift and positive, with fans comparing him to anime, Mortal Kombat characters, and Disney princesses.
Tell me why young thug out here trying to look like Akatsuki from naruto 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/W5m5GZMIc9— Relatable Lauren (@RelatableLMJ) August 26, 2016
young thug looking like he's about to do the craziest FATALITY ever pic.twitter.com/hkQnqTXTBy— 7 GOD (@iiBreakNecks) August 26, 2016
Young Thug out here looking similar to Gaara in his Kazekage robe. pic.twitter.com/EG1QZx16rl— Pain 神 (@Rinnegod) August 26, 2016
young thug has alice in the wonderland shookT pic.twitter.com/FJCcu7jYR3— § greg (@n9viv) August 26, 2016
Young Thug looks like his special move drains 1/2 of your health bar. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/aNHgx7WK8j— NUFF$AID (@nuffsaidNY) August 26, 2016
