Young Thug has continued his campaign in favour of gender fluidity as he posed in a dress for the cover of his newest mixtape. The images are of Thug in a pale violet dress and bonnet. In the second, which is also a tracklist, he has a huge smile.

""JEFFERY"" available tonight at 12am est. Shot by: @whoisglp

A photo posted by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on

""PLAYLIST"" I named the songs after all my idols...

A photo posted by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on


The rapper famously wore a dress for a Calvin Klein campaign, which he framed as a comment about the evolution of masculinity in hip-hop.

“In my world, of course, it don’t matter. You could be a gangster with a dress. Or you could be a gangster with baggy pants. I don’t feel like it’s no such thing as gender,” Young Thug says in a video for the campaign.

Young Thug also released the following preview video for the mixtape.
You can listen to the mixtape below, via Apple Music.
The Twitter reaction was swift and positive, with fans comparing him to anime, Mortal Kombat characters, and Disney princesses.
