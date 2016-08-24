This Is What Sexual Assault In High School Looks Like

This week, Netflix released the first trailer for Audrie & Daisy. The documentary tells the story of two young women: Audrie Pott, from California, and Daisy Coleman, from Missouri. Both were sexually assaulted when they were just teenagers. Both had their crimes caught on camera. Both were shamed, bullied, and abused on social media in the aftermath. And both attempted suicide.
Audrie & Daisy explores the intertwined stories of these survivors and the ripple effects their assaults had on their families, friends, and communities. The trailer for the highly anticipated film, which premiered earlier this year at Sundance, is emotional and gripping. Watch for yourself, below. Audrie & Daisy begins streaming on Netflix September 23.
