This Lingerie & Loungewear Line Has A Really Meaningful Goal

Lingerie and loungewear: It's the stuff we wear closest to our skin, for extended periods of time. Sure, the primary purpose is usually to look and feel sexy (or, in the case of loungewear, to feel cozy and comfortable). But intimate garb can also be designed and worn with more pressing concerns in mind. Take AnaOno Intimates, a line of underpinnings created for women who've had breast-cancer-related surgery.
AnaOno's founder, Dana Donofree, launched the line in 2014 after being diagnosed with breast cancer (invasive ductal carcinoma, or IDC) at age 27 and grappling with lingerie fit challenges after undergoing bilateral mastectomy, reconstructive surgery, and chemotherapy. The SCAD graduate wanted options beyond sports bras and camisoles, so she launched AnaOno with a series of lacy bralettes and simple, sleek front-closure bras. This month, Donofree expanded the label with the debut of Recovery Loungewear, created expressly for breast-cancer survivors.
"My goal with this collection is to offer thoughtful solutions for women so they can feel comfortable and confident the second they leave the hospital, and all the way through their road to recovery," Donofree said of AnaOno's new loungewear offerings.
Each of the three styles is named in honor of a woman who lost her battle with the disease: the Miena Robe, which has a removable recovery drain belt and is intended to be worn during or post-treatment; the Kara Wrap Dress, meant for wearing at home or out and about; and the Conley Romper, also intended to be worn at home or beyond.
Each style, priced from $68 to $78, is specifically designed to avoid rubbing on scar tissues or surgery incisions, with specific details thoughtfully incorporated to make the treatment (and post-treatment) experience as comfortable as possible. For example, the Conley Romper doesn't necessitate lifting up one's arms (which many breast-cancer-related surgeries make prohibitive), plus mesh-paneled sleeves to make the garment more breathable in that particular area. There's also a removable recovery drain belt on offer, available in two colors to coordinate with AnaOno's loungewear options.
"I could have never realized what it would feel like to have drains coming out of my body: No one can know until you’re there. They are very cumbersome, confusing to manage, and you’re on your own to find a drain belt or other solution to hold the pouches — these are not provided by the hospital," Donofree said in a release. "In my case, I left with safety pins attached to my surgical bra to keep the drains in place, [which is] hardly a solution."
The seven women featured in AnaOno's Recovery Loungewear imagery are all breast-cancer survivors. Learn more about these inspirational, resilient women ahead.
