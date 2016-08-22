At Khloé’s house, Kylie is nonplussed. “Aren’t you upset that Chyna made an emoji of you?” Khloé asks. Kylie shrugs it off. She says she never had side bangs, so it is clearly not her. She says she talked to Chyna. “I really think it looks like this girl that she hates that she had a public fight with,” Kylie says. She thinks everyone should back off of Rob because of the baby. So, after all of the pre-show hype, the emoji conflict proves to be a real dud. For a reality show that breathes internet drama like the rest of the world breathes air, this one falls flat.



Khloé tells Kylie that Lamar said he’s having dark thoughts and cravings. Khloé has been urging him to get professional help. “I don’t know how to help you with this,” she says she told Lamar.



Scott’s still on his quest for pantry mischief at Kourtney’s house. Kylie agrees to help him switch out the non-dairy for dairy and the gluten-free for regular bread. They go to Kourtney’s house, and Scott’s plan is working just fine until Kylie decides to tell Kourtney about it. Good for Kylie who says,"I feel awkward." You’re not alone, Kylie. “I feel bad in case there really is something that could happen.” Again, good for you. At least she sees that this is a bad idea. Kourtney makes her promise not to tell Scott that Kourtney knows about the cupboard caper.



Later, Kim and Kourtney catch up about Rob. Kourtney feels bad that she yelled at her brother. Kim thinks everyone just needs to get along. In a moment of real self-awareness, Kourtney draws the parallel to her pregnancy with Mason. She says she knows what it is like to have people not support you during pregnancy. She remarks that it took a long time for people to like Scott. Despite her uncharacteristic outburst over the emoji, she does have empathy for Rob and Chyna. She and Kim agree that they need peace and harmony. And a good mirror to take selfies in.