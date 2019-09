Watching the past few episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been a little like watching the last few minutes of a marathon with flashes of excitement but mostly everyone’s just slogging to the finish line. There have been moments of interest and drama (that Taylor Swift storyline for example), but mostly it's been business as usual.This week looked like it was going to be different. The promos and early clips promised actual Blac Chyna drama. There’s an emoji that looks like Kylie . Surely, this will get the storylines moving. Or maybe not.The Rob drama gets set up early. Kourtney and Khloé are bringing Jonathan up to speed about Mother’s Day. Khloé opted out of the festivities at her mother’s house this year to give Rob some space. “I was more than happy to sleep in and let my brother take this one,” Khloé says. Kourtney explains that Rob brought Chyna, and it was a low-key affair. “Everything was fine,” Kourtney says. She says they need to support Rob and that a baby doesn’t need to come into the world surrounded by tension.In a strange, awkward, and inappropriate-feeling story, Scott decides to confront Kourtney about her eating habits. He drops by with lunch and brings Kourtney a sandwich that he says used to be her favorite. She tells him she can’t eat it because it has cheese and gluten. Scott insists that her food allergies are all in her head.Speaking of food, Lamar is clearly enjoying the Big Mac he is eating at Kris’s house. He’s enjoying it so much that some of it ends up on the floor. Kris is quick to tell him that it’s not a problem. Khloé cries foul, claiming that Kris would have freaked out if any of her kids had gotten secret sauce on the gray carpet. Kris asks Lamar how he’s doing. He tells her about a basketball camp he is considering going to in Santa Barbara. The Big Mac and the basketball camp represent the two sides of what is going on with Khloé and Lamar. She is trying to push him towards positive things, like the camp, and he’s drawn to his old ways, represented here by the Big Mac.