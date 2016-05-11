Blac Chyna Dishes On Pregnancy, Her Favorite ChyMoji

ChyMoji is the latest smartphone obsession to emerge from the Kardashian mobile empire. They cover Blac Chyna’s takes on politics, her life with Rob, and a possible slap in the face to new sister-in-law Kylie. But there was still a launch party to attend, and pregnancy questions to answer.
"I feel amazing, and I feel blessed," Chyna told E! News of her pregnancy, which she also characterized as “perfect.”
She also denied that she’s been craving weird foods. That seems like a waste. Chyna was also quick to deny that she conducted a stealth announcement of the baby’s birth gender with the girl-leaning ChyMoji options.
"I have both boy and girl things on there," she said. Her goal was to allow the ChyMoji "to go both ways" so her fanbase could have all the options they needed.
Rob said his favorite ChyMoji was “anything with money.” Blac said that hers were “The one of king and the one of me bouncing on Rob.”
It’s weird that they’ve become instantly the sweetest and most performatively in love of all the Kardashians. You’ll recall that their relationship became public after a bizarre incident in which Blac Chyna grounded a plane with her erratic behavior, prompting a multi-state road trip by Rob in his Bentley to rescue her.
Continuing his pattern of going above and beyond for the woman he loves, Rob showered her with 28 different flower arrangements for her 28th birthday.
