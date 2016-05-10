Is Blac Chyna Slapping Kylie Jenner In This New Emoji?

By now you know that Blac Chyna released a line of custom emojis. They included her pregnancy announcement emoji, her engagement announcement emoji, and even a few of baby Kardashian.

She also featured one of Amber Rose, King Cairo, and Kylie Jenner?



It seems that way. Although it's a bit difficult to tell, since the Kardashian sisters do look pretty similar. But here's why it just might be Kylie.



Obviously Chyna and Kylie have a tangled past, what with Tyga being Chyna's ex-fiancé and Kylie his current girlfriend. Kylie is also the self-proclaimed queen of wigs, so she doesn't really have a definitive hairstyle that could be directly identified. She bops around between blonde layers, pastel rainbow braids, and electric-blue tresses. But, at the end of the day, a short, black bob is sort of her signature look. It also happens to be the same hairstyle Kylie had around the time that she and Tyga started dating (when she was only 17).



Here's the emoji in question. And yes, that's an anonymous hand slapping her face.