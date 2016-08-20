Blac Chyna's Son Surprised Rob Kardashian With One Dirty Word

😫😂😂 I've had this video for a min & it cracks me up! I've been hesitant to post it because I know the media would make it something it's not. But Idc it's too funny my favorite part is when Rob jumps out 😂😂 look at his face😅😭 But overall I'm so happy & blessed to have Robert here willing to help teach King right from wrong ❤️👪+👶🏽

A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 20, 2016 at 12:04pm PDT