Blac Chyna's Son Surprised Rob Kardashian With One Dirty Word

😫😂😂 I've had this video for a min & it cracks me up! I've been hesitant to post it because I know the media would make it something it's not. But Idc it's too funny my favorite part is when Rob jumps out 😂😂 look at his face😅😭 But overall I'm so happy & blessed to have Robert here willing to help teach King right from wrong ❤️👪+👶🏽
We all had that moment as a kid: The first time we said a curse word and our parents got mad while trying not to laugh. In an Instagram post, Blac Chyna shares one of those moments, captured by her son with Tyga, King Cairo, who was exploring under the bed with someone's mobile phone.
As King takes us on a thorough, but out-of-focus, tour under Rob and Blac's bed, he spies a lot of detritus. Normal "fell under the bed" stuff, you know. But things take a turn when King goes, "Ooooh, shit!"
Kardashian can be heard from above, saying, "What?" So King repeats himself and joins Kardashian up top. He has to explain to King that he can't say that word — although we wish King had captured the reason as to why, because that would be priceless.
"I've had this video for a min & it cracks me up!," Blac captions the video. "I've been hesitant to post it because I know the media would make it something it's not. But I [don't care]. It's too funny [and] my favorite part is when Rob jumps out — look at his face. But overall I'm so happy and blessed to have Robert here willing to help teach King right from wrong."
Total dad vibes, Rob.
