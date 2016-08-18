Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Tease Baby Names

Rob & Chyna is the newest franchise of the Kardashian family business. The soon-to-be husband-and-wife are already displaying a veteran savvy in advance of their show, engineering a breakup and even having a huge fight in the show’s first episode. That’s high-quality reality TV, is what that is.
The pair teased their show’s September 11 E! premiere in a Wednesday Facebook Live chat. They discussed their relationship and babysitting, but the real highlight was their baby name talk. One fan asked if they’d “carry on the tradition of the K names,” which does include Kanye but does not include Caitlyn (or Angela, Blac Chyna’s proposed Kardashian name), they played coy.
Chyna said that interested parties would have to "stay tuned" because "I'm not trying to give no more details on the baby," she said.
"But probably not," Rob said.
Chyna agreed.
Technically, Chyna already has a K baby, King, who is her son with fellow Kardashian affiliate Tyga. So, she’s got that going for her, which is nice. Maybe they'll go with Simone, to honor our current best Olympian.
Watch below.
