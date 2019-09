Before the engagement, Blac Chyna had dissed Jenner a few different ways on social media, presumably spurred on by the fact that her former friend was dating Tyga, Chyna's ex and the father of her first child. The thing is, as Us Weekly pointed out in April, the two women had reconciled enough to post a very cute Snapchat session together, in which they called each other "best friends" and Chyna called Jenner "lil sis."After her actual sisters weigh in on this virtual slap, what's Jenner's take on this? "There’s so much misunderstanding going on," she says in the clip. Is the misunderstanding that the emoji does not, in fact, depict Kylie? Or is that a friendly slap she's getting? Clever, E! promo team, you're teasing us quite a bit with this one.