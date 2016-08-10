Just when you think everything's cool with the Kardashians, their show goes and revisits old wounds. This week's feud flashback, according to an E! promo, returns to Blac Chyna's Chymoji release.
"Aren't you upset that Chyna made an emoji about you?" Khloé Kardashian asks little sister Kylie Jenner in the clip — her tone implying that if Kylie isn't upset, she is probably dead inside.
To recap: Back in May, the family was finally coming around to welcoming Blac Chyna into the fold, accepting her engagement to Rob Kardashian as well as her pregnancy with his baby. Then came her emoji, which include one that really doesn't take a lot of imagination to interpret as Kylie Jenner getting slapped in the face.
"Just when everybody was welcoming Chyna to the family, this comes out?" Kourtney says.
Before the engagement, Blac Chyna had dissed Jenner a few different ways on social media, presumably spurred on by the fact that her former friend was dating Tyga, Chyna's ex and the father of her first child. The thing is, as Us Weekly pointed out in April, the two women had reconciled enough to post a very cute Snapchat session together, in which they called each other "best friends" and Chyna called Jenner "lil sis."
After her actual sisters weigh in on this virtual slap, what's Jenner's take on this? "There’s so much misunderstanding going on," she says in the clip. Is the misunderstanding that the emoji does not, in fact, depict Kylie? Or is that a friendly slap she's getting? Clever, E! promo team, you're teasing us quite a bit with this one.
