Sofia Richie Reveals Her New Hair On Instagram

"Yup we chopped it, " Sofia Richie succinctly wrote on Instagram. But don't let her nonchalance fool you, this much shorter hair is a big change. It looks like Richie removed her extensions and got a few inches chopped off of her length.
Hairstylist Andy Lecompte, whom Richie tags in the 'gram, also gave her long layers around the front of her face that help exaggerate her dark, grown-out roots and blonde ends.
"Yes we did Sofia...this gorgeous girl came in yesterday for a hot new look!!," Lecompte wrote in a regram of the image.
The new look is much edgier for Richie, who has had straight, blonde locks for most of her life. Maybe it's just the edge someone (allegedly) dating Justin Bieber needs? Sorry, we couldn't resist.
Hairstylist Andy Lecompte, whom Richie tags in the 'gram, also gave her long layers around the front of her face that help exaggerate her dark, grown-out roots and blonde ends.
"Yes we did Sofia...this gorgeous girl came in yesterday for a hot new look!!," Lecompte wrote in a regram of the image.
The new look is much edgier for Richie, who has had straight, blonde locks for most of her life. Maybe it's just the edge someone (allegedly) dating Justin Bieber needs? Sorry, we couldn't resist.
Advertisement