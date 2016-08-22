Update: In what was basically an overexcited game of virtual telephone, the actual story behind Urban Sophistication's "Belgie" merch got muddled very quickly. While some outlets erroneously reported that the Hadid sisters had collaborated with the cheeky New York-based streetwear brand on the range of pop-culture-inspired sweatshirts, in reality Neta and Elad Yam, the siblings behind Urban Sophistication, created the pieces as a tribute to the Hadids and their fashion-world domination. This confusion eventually got back to the models, though, who took to Twitter to clear up the air.
"There's been some confusion about the 'Bella and Gigi Tour' sweatshirts," Gigi Hadid tweeted on Friday. "We are not affiliated with their production. We were sent them, and we love them as a fan creation, but selling them using our likeness isn't legal."
In a statement released on Sunday, Urban Sophistication explained that the brand took the Belgie tour merchandise off its website an hour after Hadid's clarification. Urban Sophistication, which has been around for about a year, explained that it specializes in merchandise that responds and reacts to pop culture. "Bella wore a Belgie Tour top on Snapchat a few weeks ago, and so did Gigi last week, with a caption we took as a great compliment," they said. The latter caught the media's attention and spread organically, without Urban Sophistication's involvement. As soon as the brand was made aware of the miscommunication, though, it took action. "We will continue to express our love of pop culture by designing clothes that reflect our feelings," the retailer stated. "Urban Sophistication has never tried to mislead or create false impressions. It never will."
Though Urban Sophistication still has plenty of zeitgeist-y pieces on its website for the internet generation, if you want Hadid-sanctioned merch, you're going to have to wait. Gigi said that she and her sister will let their fans know directly "if/when we decide to put out our own." Until then, at least we have Tommy x Gigi to hold us over.
This story was originally published on August 15, 2016.
Gigi Hadid is very much down for BFF garb (she's one-half of supermodel duo KenGi — and has the jewelry to prove it), and also for stuff that flaunts her name (she's fallen hard for the personalization trend, as is well documented). Her newest acquisition combines both: It's a homage to sister Bella and their slow-but-steady world domination.
Last night, Gigi took to Snapchat to share the latest in her collection of joint moniker merch — a dusty-pink hoodie commemorating the "Belgie Tour." The sweatshirt combines the Hadid siblings' names in a Barbie-esque font, and features their looks from Jeremy Scott's spring '16 show. (They both walked his runway in retro-inspired, larger-than-life blonde and brunette wigs.) "What [you] know about Belgie Tour merch," Gigi's caption reads.
Belgie fans will be delighted to know that this sweatshirt isn't a one-off: This Hadid merch is actually shoppable, per Teen Vogue . It comes from sibling-run streetwear brand Urban Sophistication. On its website, the "Belgie Tour" T-shirt goes for $50, while the hoodie will set you back $65.
You could say this is Hadid's second tribute to her family through merch, if you count her "Hadidas" bomber jacket from earlier this summer. (Older sis Alana picked out that particular piece.) And Gigi has repped other loved ones through T-shirts in the past. But this one particular piece of Belgie memorabilia is something we can all partake in — although you'll want to be quick: Now that it's been on Gigi's Snapchat, who knows how much longer it'll be in stock. Both Bella and Gigi are very in demand at the moment, so it's looking like the spring '17 runways just might be the Belgie Tour of 2016.
