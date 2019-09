In a statement released on Sunday, Urban Sophistication explained that the brand took the Belgie tour merchandise off its website an hour after Hadid's clarification. Urban Sophistication, which has been around for about a year, explained that it specializes in merchandise that responds and reacts to pop culture. "Bella wore a Belgie Tour top on Snapchat a few weeks ago, and so did Gigi last week, with a caption we took as a great compliment," they said. The latter caught the media's attention and spread organically, without Urban Sophistication's involvement. As soon as the brand was made aware of the miscommunication, though, it took action. "We will continue to express our love of pop culture by designing clothes that reflect our feelings," the retailer stated. "Urban Sophistication has never tried to mislead or create false impressions. It never will."Though Urban Sophistication still has plenty of zeitgeist-y pieces on its website for the internet generation, if you want Hadid-sanctioned merch, you're going to have to wait. Gigi said that she and her sister will let their fans know directly "if/when we decide to put out our own." Until then, at least we have Tommy x Gigi to hold us over.This story was originally published on August 15, 2016.Gigi Hadid is very much down for BFF garb (she's one-half of supermodel duo KenGi — and has the jewelry to prove it), and also for stuff that flaunts her name (she's fallen hard for the personalization trend , as is well documented). Her newest acquisition combines both: It's a homage to sister Bella and their slow-but-steady world domination.Last night, Gigi took to Snapchat to share the latest in her collection of joint moniker merch — a dusty-pink hoodie commemorating the "Belgie Tour." The sweatshirt combines the Hadid siblings' names in a Barbie-esque font, and features their looks from Jeremy Scott's spring '16 show. (They both walked his runway in retro-inspired, larger-than-life blonde and brunette wigs.) "What [you] know about Belgie Tour merch," Gigi's caption reads.