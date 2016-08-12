Kylie Jenner's Makeup-Free Selfie Is Giving Us Life

Sometimes it's hard to imagine that Kylie Jenner is just 19 years old. The world's fascination with her and her family seems to know no bounds, and she owns a thriving cosmetics company — while barely being at the age when most of us move out on our own. (And she has a mansion, to boot.)
Just take a look at how the internet explodes every single time she dons a new hair color or releases a new product for Kylie Cosmetics. Not to say that the attention isn't requested (we're not fools), but still, there's no denying that the pressure to always look perfect must be extreme.
No matter what your feelings are about the young woman — and we know it's a mixed bag among our readers — today, she posted something we can all appreciate: a makeup-free selfie.
Because at the end of the day, no matter who you are or what your relationship is with the internet, beauty, or celebrity, there's one thing we at R29 believe in fully: If, when, and how much makeup you wear is up to you, not anyone else. We write about the impact of makeup a lot, from test-driving skipping it altogether, to the pressures some people feel to wear it at work, to how important it is to understand that it's a personal decision for athletes to wear, or not wear, makeup during competitions.
Moral of the story: Let's keep the makeup-free moments coming to prove that cosmetics aren't required to show your face to the world, but are a form of self-expression. Shortly after the post went up, the comments on Jenner's picture are already mixed, but let's not indulge the haters. Trolls are gonna troll — and we don't need 'em today.
Wear it, don't wear it — it's all good. Bonus: If you go makeup-free, we get to see the adorable things you may be covering, like freckles.
