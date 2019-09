I Stopped Wearing Makeup For A Week & This Is What Happened

Difficulty Level: 4The last day could have been nothing but annoying, but then I realized something: My skin felt really good. By the end of the day, I'm normally considering going into the bathroom and applying whatever moisturizer is currently on my desk over my makeup because my skin feels utterly parched. This hadn't been happening, and I just realized it. Makeup is making my dry skin drier. Eureka!I had plans to meet an old colleague for catch-up vino the previous week, but I rescheduled for today because if anyone is going to say something about my bare face, it's him. (We have a witty, sibling-like rapport and he also has the same affliction as Donald Trump: no filter.)The whole time we were hanging out, I waited for him to say something, but it didn't happen. Before parting ways, I asked: "Did you notice I'm not wearing makeup?" He looked at me quizzically. "Not really," he replied. He hadn't even noticed until I pointed it out.All week, I was waiting for someone to ask me if I was feeling okay (I was convinced skipping makeup made me look tired or like I had a cold) or why I had gone without any color on my face, but it never happened. I never got a side-eye glance or a stern look of disapproval from anyone. No one even noticed — and if they did, they knew better than to say anything. Which is pretty amazing, because it shows what makeup should be: a form of self-expression anyone can experiment with, but by no means a requirement for everyday life. Wear it or don't, wear it some days and skip others, rock a bold lip in your apartment at 10 p.m. just to see what it looks like — there are no rules.When I finally slicked on my (other) go-to red the morning after this experiment, it was the exact opposite of going back to sugar: There was no sick feeling or stomachache, and there was no regret.It felt great — especially since it was for me, not because I felt like I needed to wear it. A bit of concealer and blush, and I felt polished and ready to tackle my busy day, even if the only person who would likely notice would be me.