I Stopped Wearing Makeup For A Week & This Is What Happened

Day 1

Difficulty Level: 0

I was stoked to start this experiment for one big reason: more sleep! I wear makeup every day, but not 24/7, so I wondered if I would even have anything to say about it at the end of the week. I mean, I'm going without makeup for a week, big whoop! I already go to the gym sans cosmetics, have never really had reservations about letting someone I'm dating see me without makeup, and frequently run errands on the weekends wearing just sunscreen. In fact, once I leave the house I don’t think too much about what's on my face. But, then again, this wasn't for reactions; this was for me.



That being said, I admit it was a little weird walking into work without my weekday minimum: a pump of foundation applied immediately over sunscreen (so they blend into each other), concealer under my eyes, blush (and a lot of it), brow gel, and a touch of lip color, normally applied in the car. But no one said anything, so I quickly forgot.



Day one down.