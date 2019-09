This Lipstick Will Legit Last Through Thanksgiving Dinner

True, there are plenty of lipsticks that will last through a meal; they normally come as a liquid that dries to a matte finish. But those also tend to feel dry, and when you want to remove them, you're screwed, because they've stained your lips for at least 12 hours. (Which, I admit, is worth it for some occasions. But if that's not what you're looking for, keep reading.) This formula is different: It feels like a modern, matte lipstick, it's easy to apply and remove, and it stays on the lips without budging. Yes, it's really that simple.I've already burned through a tube of Alluring, the most amazing bright red I've ever found. And I've added Mahogany, a deep wine, and Gentillesse, a rosy beige, to my makeup bag for the season, plus another Alluring, of course. If long wear is your thing, this is for you.Automatique Lip Crayon, $34, available at Sephora