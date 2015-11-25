This Lipstick Will Legit Last Through Thanksgiving Dinner

For me, Thanksgiving dinner calls for two things: loose-fitting clothing that allows me to eat well past the point when my body tells me to stop, and makeup that won't get in the way of the, you know, eating. No one wants to add lipstick as a holiday-meal ingredient, so I normally abstain from wearing it — until this year.
I'd like to introduce you to a formula that changed the way I view lipstick — and one I plan on wearing through most holiday events this year, including the ones based around a meal. Why? Because I can. I first discovered makeup artist Troy Surratt's eponymous line last year, and I've been a devotee of the Automatique Lip Crayon ever since. It stays in place for hours, even through dinner. (Surratt won R29's very first Beauty Innovator Of The Year award for a reason.)
True, there are plenty of lipsticks that will last through a meal; they normally come as a liquid that dries to a matte finish. But those also tend to feel dry, and when you want to remove them, you're screwed, because they've stained your lips for at least 12 hours. (Which, I admit, is worth it for some occasions. But if that's not what you're looking for, keep reading.) This formula is different: It feels like a modern, matte lipstick, it's easy to apply and remove, and it stays on the lips without budging. Yes, it's really that simple.
I've already burned through a tube of Alluring, the most amazing bright red I've ever found. And I've added Mahogany, a deep wine, and Gentillesse, a rosy beige, to my makeup bag for the season, plus another Alluring, of course. If long wear is your thing, this is for you.
Surratt Beauty Automatique Lip Crayon, $34, available at Sephora.
