The *NSYNC Reunion Of Your Dreams Finally Happened

There are so many things we miss about pop culture in the '90s and early 2000s, but the boy band magic known as *NSYNC has to be one of the biggest holes in the hearts of millennials. Ever since the group disbanded in 2002 — or went on "temporary hiatus," as they claimed — we've only seen the guys reunite a handful of times.
One of these rare, beautiful occurrences just happened for the first time since 2013, the year of the band's mini VMAs performance and Chris Kirkpatrick's wedding. On Monday, the members of *NSYNC got together for JC Chasez's 40th birthday. Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Kirkpatrick helped their buddy celebrate the big 4-0. And they shared the precious evidence on Instagram.
"JC's 40th... And, if you don't know now you know," Timberlake captioned his photo of the whole group. Bass posted a playful pic wishing Chasez happy birthday and asking fans to "comment with your bday wishes to JC!!" Judging by the smiles on their faces, the guys were as thrilled to be back together as we are to see them.
