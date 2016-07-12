If you're a fan of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or UnReal, then there's another show to add to your reality dating repertoire — Finding Prince Charming.
The new series will air on Logo, the same network as RuPaul's Drag Race, and will be hosted by former *NSYNC singer Lance Bass.
Entertainment Weekly reports that the show was announced by the network on Tuesday morning and is scheduled to premiere this fall.
According to the press release, there will be 13 suitors living together, Bachelor-style, to “to win the heart of one of the nation’s most eligible gay heartthrobs.”
However, some people are already finding faults with the show. One writer at Mic claims that the series is "by all possible accounts, an absolutely terrible idea — everything that's wrong with The Bachelor and then some."
The most problematic aspect? The fact that the men are vying for the attention of one man, while surrounded by other single men, all in one house. Do you see what they're getting at? The men will more likely find love with one another seeing as they will hang out all the time, rather than with the one eligible bachelor.
We'll just have to wait and see. But it cerainly sounds entertaining to me.
