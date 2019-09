Raf Simons' Latest Collection For Adidas Is Very, Very '90s

Clearly not even Simons, ever the arbiter of cool, is impervious to the nostalgic influences we've been seeing industry-wide for some time now. Some considered his last retro-inspired kicks, which were reinventions of Adidas' Ozweego 2 and slide sandal, revealed in Milan earlier this summer, a welcome antidote to Steph Curry's controversial "dad shoes ." Now, the spillover continues, evidenced by the highly saturated color combinations and Velcro straps on this latest crop of styles. Maybe Simons is prepping for his new role at Calvin Klein by digging through the archives — or maybe he enjoys a good #TBTOOTD like the rest of us.Per usual, acquiring a Raf piece doesn't come cheap: These sneakers will set you back $330 to $415 a pair. At least you can still count on Calvin Klein Underwear as a means of scoring Simons' designs on a budget. If you're saving up your pennies, though, you can pick up the fresh sneakers later this month at high-end retailers like Neiman Marcus, Barneys New York, and Ssense, as well as at Adidas concept stores.