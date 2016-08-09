Raf Simons' Latest Collection For Adidas Is Very, Very '90s

Raf Simons barely waited a beat after the most eagerly anticipated (and predicted) headline of the season to drop even more exciting news. While getting used to his shiny new title at Calvin Klein, the designer unveiled the latest chapter of his ongoing collaboration with Adidas. The minimalist branding, comprised of a distinct, perforated "R," has been a street-style phenomenon for seasons now. We have a hunch that Simons' latest crop will get a lot of spotlight come September, thanks to its blatant '90s vibes.
The standout shoe from Simons' long collaboration with Adidas is arguably the Stan Smith, reimagined in pastels, metallics, and not-so-practical double-closures. That style isn't going anywhere, but for fall '16, it's getting more company with the introduction of even more silhouettes: the Stan Smith Comfort and the Matrix Spirit. The former is a Stan Smith style trimmed with Velcro straps in lieu of laces, while the latter is an archival trainers from 1984 — a basketball-inspired shape fashioned out of canvas.
Clearly not even Simons, ever the arbiter of cool, is impervious to the nostalgic influences we've been seeing industry-wide for some time now. Some considered his last retro-inspired kicks, which were reinventions of Adidas' Ozweego 2 and slide sandal, revealed in Milan earlier this summer, a welcome antidote to Steph Curry's controversial "dad shoes." Now, the spillover continues, evidenced by the highly saturated colour combinations and Velcro straps on this latest crop of styles. Maybe Simons is prepping for his new role at Calvin Klein by digging through the archives — or maybe he enjoys a good #TBTOOTD like the rest of us.
Per usual, acquiring a Raf piece doesn't come cheap: These trainers will cost upwards of £225 a pair. At least you can still count on Calvin Klein Underwear as a means of scoring Simons' designs on a budget.
As for Simons' favourite from the lineup? Vogue reports that the designer opted for a pair of black Spirit Matrix low-tops at his spring '17 menswear show.
