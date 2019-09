Raf Simons' Latest Collection For Adidas Is Very, Very '90s

Raf Simons barely waited a beat after the most eagerly anticipated (and predicted) headline of the season to drop even more exciting news. While getting used to his shiny new title at Calvin Klein, the designer unveiled the latest chapter of his ongoing collaboration with Adidas. The minimalist branding, comprised of a distinct, perforated "R," has been a street-style phenomenon for seasons now. We have a hunch that Simons' latest crop will get a lot of spotlight come September, thanks to its blatant '90s vibes.The standout shoe from Simons' long collaboration with Adidas is arguably the Stan Smith, reimagined in pastels metallics , and not-so-practical double-closures . That style isn't going anywhere, but for fall '16, it's getting more company with the introduction of even more silhouettes: the Stan Smith Comfort and the Matrix Spirit. The former is a Stan Smith style trimmed with Velcro straps in lieu of laces, while the latter is an archival trainers from 1984 — a basketball-inspired shape fashioned out of canvas.