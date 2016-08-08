Amber Rose Looks Completely Unrecognizable With New Hair & Contacts

Amber Rose is known for a lot of bold statements — among them her buzzed blonde hair and piercing dark eyes. Which is why we all did a collective double-take when we saw the talk-show host wearing a voluminous brunette wig, icy blue eyes, and a thick choker on Instagram this weekend. Nineties throwback, anyone?
Apparently so. Rose's hairstylist, Tony Medina, also uploaded a photo of her, captioning it #90sSuperModel”, and the commenters couldn't get enough of the look, calling it pure “sorcery” and “90s gorgeousness.” We have to say we agree.
Rose has never been one to shy away from expressing herself or her opinions — whether it's about sex or a famous ex. And we're excited to see that same fearless perspective extend to beauty. This isn't the first time that Rose has experimented with her look, and we're excited to see where she goes from here. At this rate, The Amber Rose Show might need to invest in a wig closet. Just sayin'.
