Amber Rose Is Unrecognizable With Her New Hair

Amber Rose is known for many things, including spreading the good word of sex positivity. Yet for many, her most instantly recognizable trademark is a look she’s long worn in the spotlight: a platinum buzz cut.
Well, the self-identified “bald-head scalawag” threw fans for a major loop when she posted a series of pics on Instagram yesterday while wearing a Marilyn Monroe-inspired wig. Sure, the above-the-shoulder, Old Hollywood waves aren't exactly a fresh style. But it’s the first time we’ve seen Rose with a full head of hair in a long time. And she looks really different, you guys.
The host of The Amber Rose Show on VH1 donned the look for an episode taping, but not before giving props to hairstylist Tony Medina. Even Rose agreed that it's unlike anything we've seen on her, saying, “Who am I? What’s going on?”
Medina revealed that the hair is (pretty obviously) a wig. And while we seriously dig Rose's usual crop, we also love that she's experimenting with new beauty looks along with the Zendayas and Gwen Stefanis of the world. Keep 'em coming, girl.
