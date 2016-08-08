Get excited, Disney fans. A new trailer for Moana premiered during the 2016 Rio Olympics on Sunday. Not only does the upcoming animated musical look charming — it's groundbreaking. The movie will star Disney's first Polynesian princess, Moana, voiced by Hawaiian newcomer Auli’i Cravalho. Meanwhile, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson plays a once-great demigod named Maui. (The character has already faced criticism for perpetuating a stereotypical image of Pacific Islanders as obese).
But maybe most exciting is who we don't see in the teaser: A love interest. The directors have confirmed that Moana will not be looking for her Prince Charming, a major departure from the prototypical Disney princess story line. After all, who needs a romance when your sidekick is a squeal-worthy little pig named Pua?
If you weren't lucky enough to catch the spot during Sunday's Olympics, watch for yourself below. Moana hits theaters on November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. Looks like a great pick for the whole family.
