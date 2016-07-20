Prepare yourself for a cuteness overload.
At the moment, not much is known about Disney's upcoming animated feature, Moana, but the new international trailer provides some insight in the form of an impossibly adorable baby Moana.
The film, which is set to premiere in November of this year, follows Moana (newcomer Auli'i Cravalho) as she sets sail from her ancient South Pacific home of Oceania to find a mythical island.
In the trailer, we see the cherubic titular character playing on the beach when a sentient ocean wave joins in on the fun. Their playtime is cut short once someone calls for Moana and her new pal waves (tee hee) goodbye.
At the moment, not much is known about Disney's upcoming animated feature, Moana, but the new international trailer provides some insight in the form of an impossibly adorable baby Moana.
The film, which is set to premiere in November of this year, follows Moana (newcomer Auli'i Cravalho) as she sets sail from her ancient South Pacific home of Oceania to find a mythical island.
In the trailer, we see the cherubic titular character playing on the beach when a sentient ocean wave joins in on the fun. Their playtime is cut short once someone calls for Moana and her new pal waves (tee hee) goodbye.
Prior to this sneak peek, all we've seen of Disney's newest heroine is the character as a teenager, looking baffled at the antics of her would-be travel companion, the demigod Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson. This new clip seems to be hinting at why she happens to be so gifted at sea travel.
Check out Moana, in theaters November 23, to find out more.
Advertisement