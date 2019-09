What’s Up With All Those Butts On The Beach? A Brazilian Supermodel’s Answer

Having grown up in Campo Bom, an hour-and-a-half south of Rio, Dicker is one of the country's most famous models, and one of the industry's most versatile. She's as likely to appear on the cover of a fashion magazine as she is in one of the ads inside. She's also done her fair share of swimsuit modeling, and now has her own line of swimwear that, obviously, is stocked with that infamous Brazilian-cut bottom. Her line is mainly for Brazilians, but she's hoping that the Cariaco mentality becomes an export. "I design for Brazilians, but I live here [in New York]. Women here — and everywhere! — all have beautiful bodies, no matter what their size and age. I don't know why they don't show them off more."