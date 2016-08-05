Since it only comes around once in a blue moon (a.k.a. every four years), there's always a lot of anticipation surrounding the Summer Olympics once it does finally arrive. And this year, the hype might be even more elevated. From talk about the badass gymnastics dream team, to the face-off between Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin (not to mention all the controversy and health concerns), all eyes will be on Rio for the next 15 days.
Of course, the focus should be on the games, the athletes' talent (not their appearances), and rooting for your country. But the Olympics is also a prime time for beauty, self-expression, and celebrating culture — and this time around is sure to be no different. Ryan Lochte's silver-fox strands have already started us off on a high note. And though she won't be competing this year, we hope to see Swedish sprinter Iréne Ekelund's colorful braids the next Olympic go-round.
From historic looks to those we can't wait to witness "IRL," check out this roundup of our favorite Olympic beauty moments ahead. Can we get a "Jeah!"
Of course, the focus should be on the games, the athletes' talent (not their appearances), and rooting for your country. But the Olympics is also a prime time for beauty, self-expression, and celebrating culture — and this time around is sure to be no different. Ryan Lochte's silver-fox strands have already started us off on a high note. And though she won't be competing this year, we hope to see Swedish sprinter Iréne Ekelund's colorful braids the next Olympic go-round.
From historic looks to those we can't wait to witness "IRL," check out this roundup of our favorite Olympic beauty moments ahead. Can we get a "Jeah!"