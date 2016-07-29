Some people watch competitive sports for the game. Others revel in the athletes’ backstories. We're all about celebrating the jaw-dropping skills of athletes — and some of their equally amazing hair. Shaun White has his red curls, Cristiano Ronaldo shaves sweet designs on his goal-scoring noggin, and now, Swedish sprinter Iréne Ekelund has got our attention. The 19-year-old speed demon doesn’t just compete internationally for her country, she runs with bright braids that leave a mesmerizing streak of color in her wake.
In the past year, Ekelund has sported lilac, grey, and cobalt hair — both on the track and Instagram. She tells Vogue that she uses colored extensions to get the look. “It’s cool, because I can change the color without damage,” she says.
While the stylish speedster won’t be running in Rio this year, fans can keep track of her latest accomplishments via social media. They don’t just include race results — the boss athlete, who has shared perfectly executed avatar makeup on Insta, posts YouTube beauty tutorials on her own channel, too.
