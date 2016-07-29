Yesterdays race was a dissepointment and i dont even recognize myself in my running... Gotta work hard to get back to my right self! On sunday its time to try again😪🙌🏾 #200m #nike pic: @elsawidenstrom

A photo posted by Irene Ekelund (@irenemichelleekelund) on Jun 17, 2016 at 6:53am PDT