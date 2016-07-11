These Badass Gymnasts Just Made The U.S. Olympic Team

Get ready, Rio!
On Sunday, five top gymnasts secured their spots for the U.S. women's gymnastics team. And yes, Simone Biles made the list.
Biles leads the U.S. Olympic Team after winning the all-around competition — the sole automatic qualifying spot — and getting top marks on the floor and the vault. The other gymnasts include Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian, according to Team USA.
The young women were selected after two nights of fierce competition at the Olympic trials in San Jose, CA. The winner of the trials automatically secures a spot on the team. But the other members are chosen by a selection committee, which takes into account their performance at trials and at international competitions.
You may remember Douglas and Raisman from the 2012 Olympic Games. Douglas won gold medals in the individual all-around and team competitions in the London Olympics, where she was dubbed "the flying squirrel."
Raisman — who is the oldest member of this year's team — won gold in the team and floor competitions. She also won a bronze on the balance beam, making her the most decorated American gymnast at the London games.
Hernandez is the first Latina gymnast since 2004 to represent the U.S. in women's gymnastics. And Kocian is the team's go-to pro on uneven bars (she won the uneven bars competition at the trials).
It's been four years since Team USA won gold in London. Looks like they're ready to do it again.
