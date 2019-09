Though the dog is amazing, we should point out that Raisman herself is equally incredible. She’s won two Olympic gold medals and two World Championships golds. Although she’s been struggling of late , a gymnast with her talent and ability is not long for the middle tier.“I'm also trying to clock out and distract myself when I'm not in the gym, which is really hard!” she told ESPN.Maybe the dog will help? There are very few situations in which a dog wouldn’t help people calm down. We have to say, after having seen this dog, that even McKayla Maroney would be impressed