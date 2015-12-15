Aly Raisman is just like us in that she’s gearing up for the 2016 Olympics but isn’t too busy to adopt an adorable puppy.
First of all, we have to tell you: Look at this puppy.
Raisman adopted Gibson at a promo shoot for NBC’s Olympic coverage. Raisman saw the maltipoo and knew she had to have it. She tells Us:
“I knew from the moment I saw Gibson that it was meant to be. My dog Coco recently passed away and my family has been so devastated. Gibson's personality reminded my mom and I so much of Coco. Of course from the second we saw him we asked about adopting Gibson.”
Reportedly, the only issue is that LA native Gibson is not used to the colder Boston climes. Poor puppy.
Though the dog is amazing, we should point out that Raisman herself is equally incredible. She’s won two Olympic gold medals and two World Championships golds. Although she’s been struggling of late, a gymnast with her talent and ability is not long for the middle tier.
“I'm also trying to clock out and distract myself when I'm not in the gym, which is really hard!” she told ESPN.
Maybe the dog will help? There are very few situations in which a dog wouldn’t help people calm down. We have to say, after having seen this dog, that even McKayla Maroney would be impressed.
The Olympics begin next year on August 5 on NBC and affiliated networks. Check out Olympic preview coverage here.
