When a celebrity goes under the needle to get inked, the news usually makes its way into the media spotlight pretty quickly, either by the star's own revealing, the tattoo artist's, or a sneaky paparazzi photo. Rarely does A-list ink go unreported, but actress Sarah Hyland's latest tattoo managed to fly under the radar for seven whole months, making its public debut just yesterday on Instagram.
The design is located on Hyland's rib cage and reads: "Follow my heartbeat," written out in script and adorned with a daisy. The meaning behind the sentiment? It's a nod to her time working on the musical Hair back in 2014, she explains. "Got this tattoo by the amazing @_dr_woo_ this past January, but since it's been exactly two years since I was with my #hairtribe at the #hollywoodbowl I figured it would be nice to finally post it," she captioned the photo. She goes on to shout out director Adam Shankman. "Thank you @adamshankman for changing my life and helping me know that all I need is within me. #selflove."
We're huge fans of the small, delicate designs that have been finding their way onto celebrities and non-celebs, alike. But we're even more in favor of the kind of tattoo that comes with a self-love message for its wearer. Hyland's hits both high notes, and we're so glad we finally got a peek.
