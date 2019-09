The design is located on Hyland's rib cage and reads: "Follow my heartbeat," written out in script and adorned with a daisy. The meaning behind the sentiment? It's a nod to her time working on the musical Hair back in 2014, she explains. "Got this tattoo by the amazing @_dr_woo_ this past January, but since it's been exactly two years since I was with my #hairtribe at the #hollywoodbowl I figured it would be nice to finally post it," she captioned the photo. She goes on to shout out director Adam Shankman. "Thank you @adamshankman for changing my life and helping me know that all I need is within me. #selflove."We're huge fans of the small, delicate designs that have been finding their way onto celebrities and non-celebs, alike. But we're even more in favor of the kind of tattoo that comes with a self-love message for its wearer. Hyland's hits both high notes, and we're so glad we finally got a peek.