Doesn't it often feel like celebrities have banded together to declare one particular outfit the look of the season? Sure, maybe they're doing it unintentionally. But we've seen the photos, and celebs get snapped wearing strikingly similar looks as one another within the same week or month. Last fall, it was the oversized white turtleneck and skinny trousers. For summer, the black mini slip dress is reigning supreme.
So far, we've seen Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Dakota Fanning donning this new summer uniform. It's where one of the year's most talked-about trends (the slip dress) meets a forever-trending closet workhorse (the LBD). It's fortuitous timing, too, that Selena Gomez's go-to slip-dress maker just happened to launch e-commerce. (Help, all of our money has gone to the '90s revival.) Ahead, see the nostalgic little black dress that's proving to be the easiest solution to too-hot-for-clothes days.
