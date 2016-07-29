Lingerie brand Curvy Kate is claiming that Facebook flagged photos from a campaign using non-professional models with larger breasts. The photos were promoting Scantilly, a collection for women cup sizes DD to HH. The models were recruited from Curvy Kate's social media followers, and one was a trans woman named Effie.
Curvy Kate's head of PR and marketing Hannah Isichei told Cosmopolitan that Facebook stopped the company from promoting a group photo of the models, another with two models, and a photo of Effie. Facebook's notice stated that the social networking site doesn't "allow ads that promote sexual acts, sexual videos and publications (ex: magazines, blogs, Pages), strip clubs, or adult shows."
However, Curvy Kate pointed out in a blog post that other lingerie ads featuring mainstream models were not categorized this way.
"It seems to me that the ads were banned because the models are different," Isichei told Cosmopolitan. "We don't use professional models, so the ads will never look like other ads. It is so important though. If we're only shown one type of image, how will we ever change the public's perception of the norm?"
On Thursday, Facebook allowed the posts to be promoted. A Facebook representative told Cosmopolitan that the photos did not actually violate their ad policies.
