12 Plus-Size Lingerie Looks That Will Leave You Hot & Bothered

Let’s get intimate for a moment: What’s the state of your lingerie wardrobe? Is it sad and drab, with saggy granny panties and moth-eaten bras? Is it an eclectic assortment, with everything from underwear you should have tossed years ago to beautiful boob-boosting bustiers that broke the bank? Or, is it expertly curated, with only designer matching sets that you wouldn’t dare to dream of mixing? Regardless of the current state of your drawer, we can all use a refresh now and again.



Since spring cleaning goes way beyond just dusting the shelves, now’s the time to toss the items collecting dust in your wardrobe. Whether you just want a little something sexy for a boost of self-confidence, or you’ve got a big night planned with your S.O., we’ve found a style that’s sure to get you a little hot and bothered. Click through to see what’s on our lingerie list, but don’t blame us if things turn #NSFW.



