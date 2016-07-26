Lots of big brands talk a big game when it comes to inclusivity, but few actually push any boundaries to show diversity in their campaigns. Sure, we’ve seen indie brands showcase women with “non-model” figures, but most well-established companies seem to balk at the idea, instead giving us a few drop-dead-gorgeous models of various skin tones who still embody that Westernized “ideal” body. Torrid, however, isn’t all talk: The label's new denim range (and its corresponding advertisement) is highlighting that jeans should be for all shapes and sizes.
The 11 women featured in the company's latest campaign run the gamut from professional models (including the winner of the 2015 Torrid Model Search, Lyanna Lynette) and bloggers to Orange Is The New Black actress Adrienne C. Moore and the brand's own employees and customers. And the ad isn't just celebrating these unique women and their approach to plus-size style — it's also showcasing 11 of Torrid’s latest denim designs, which range from sizes 10 to 30.
“There is no better way to illustrate what great pride we take in our fit and our jeans than celebrating with a group of great women," Kate Horton, the brand's SVP and GMM, told Refinery29. "They represent the brand and the product beautifully.”
And while we’re all about the body diversity on display, we’d be remiss to not mention how good the jeans are, too. From a wide variety of skinny options (think practically painted-on designs for those always suffering from back gap) and three different types of boot-cut to some on-trend boyfriend and girlfriend jeans (not to mention all the different washes the aforementioned come in), Torrid is proving that there is actually a pair of denim for every woman.
Ahead, we've broken down each style by fit. Click through to see how each woman rocks her favorite pair, and let us know in the comments which look you’re stocking up on for fall.
The 11 women featured in the company's latest campaign run the gamut from professional models (including the winner of the 2015 Torrid Model Search, Lyanna Lynette) and bloggers to Orange Is The New Black actress Adrienne C. Moore and the brand's own employees and customers. And the ad isn't just celebrating these unique women and their approach to plus-size style — it's also showcasing 11 of Torrid’s latest denim designs, which range from sizes 10 to 30.
“There is no better way to illustrate what great pride we take in our fit and our jeans than celebrating with a group of great women," Kate Horton, the brand's SVP and GMM, told Refinery29. "They represent the brand and the product beautifully.”
And while we’re all about the body diversity on display, we’d be remiss to not mention how good the jeans are, too. From a wide variety of skinny options (think practically painted-on designs for those always suffering from back gap) and three different types of boot-cut to some on-trend boyfriend and girlfriend jeans (not to mention all the different washes the aforementioned come in), Torrid is proving that there is actually a pair of denim for every woman.
Ahead, we've broken down each style by fit. Click through to see how each woman rocks her favorite pair, and let us know in the comments which look you’re stocking up on for fall.