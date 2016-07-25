Why Kimye Got Into A Huge Fight At This Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be #meantforeachother, but that doesn't mean they haven't had their fights. In an "Inner Circle" chat on her app, Kim confessed that they got into a pretty hilarious argument at their friends Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's wedding.
Or rather, Kanye attended their wedding. Because she'd just given birth to North, Kim decided to stay home. But Kanye made sure she experienced the event vicariously — in a pretty persistent, Kanye-like fashion.
"He kept texting me: 'Babe, this is the most beautiful wedding,' 'Babe, this is so pretty. I wish you were here.' Literally a play-by-play text," she said in a conversation with Teigen. "We got into the biggest fight. [I was like,] 'Just stop texting me. Go enjoy the wedding, you're making me feel so bad!'"
What makes it even funnier is that Teigen and Legend got into a fight at the Kardashian-West wedding, too. "John and I got in the biggest fight at Kim and Kanye's wedding...that you've ever seen in your whole life," she said.
Kardashian and Teigen have been good friends for a while, but it looks like they have more in common than we even realized. They've clearly been through a lot together, both the good and the bad.
