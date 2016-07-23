Kat Von D Adds 14 New Lip Shades, Discontinues Jeffree Star

How excited are you guys about our upcoming 20 new shades of Everlasting Liquid Lipstick! This is #crucifix - one of the 7 brown/nudes that will be launching soon! {swatch by: @thekatvond} 🌰🌰🌰#everlastingliquidlipstick #downwiththebrown #vegan #comingsoon

A photo posted by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Jul 11, 2016 at 1:28pm PDT