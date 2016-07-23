Kat Von D Adds 14 New Lip Shades, Discontinues Jeffree Star

Makeup entrepreneurs Kat Von D and Jeffree Star have been embroiled in a beef for the past few days. So, it's no surprise that Von D nixing a shade named after her former BFF from her successful lipstick collection.
For those who are out of the loop, KVD and Star have been exchanging social media barbs since July 19. It began with a 14-minute video posted by Von D. In it, she aired Star out for "promoting drug use, racism, and bullying." She said she'd no longer do business with him, which prompted Star to respond.
Now, the 34-year-old tattoo artist is nixing the Jeffree shade and adding 14 other shades to her popular Everlasting Liquid Lipstick line. Crucifix, one of the newest hues, is a playful brown color that will definitely be an autumn staple. The other shades will also be nude and brown tones, which is a departure from the bold shades she's known for.
While losing a friend is never fun, at least it's not impacting her creativity.
Been testing so many NEW SHADES to add to my Everlasting Liquid Lipstick collection - and I'm madly IN LUST with this chocolate cherry red!! I'm going to be naming this special shade "Plath" [an homage to Sylvia Plath, of course] --so get ready! *sunglasses by: @fakoshima #katvondbeauty #plath #sylviaplath #everlastingliquidlipstick #comingsoon #orale #vegan #veganmakeup #veganbeauty #crueltyfree
