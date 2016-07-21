The past 36 hours has given birth to an unprecedented beauty battle that has not only played out in the public eye, but rivals this week’s Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift feud. The story finds cosmetics entrepreneurs Kat Von D and Jeffree Star embroiled in a falling out that came to light Tuesday morning. Von D posted a slashed-through image of Star, alleging his “inappropriate behavior (including, promoting drug use, racism, and bullying),” and detailed her plans to drop a lip color named after him from her line, while generally disassociating herself from Star and his namesake brand.
Von D followed the statement with a confessional video, in which she claims Jeffree Star Cosmetics did not pay a graphic designer who is a friend of hers for work. Star voiced an ominous response on Twitter and Snapchat, saying, “There are two sides to every story. The truth will come out later today.”
The blow-by-blow action and timeline of the fallout is outlined here (and it’s worth checking out). But now, we've got the latest chapter in the saga. Star has released his own video response in which he lobs accusations in Von D's direction (dragging other beauty brands into the fray, too), just as she did to him in her video.
Von D followed the statement with a confessional video, in which she claims Jeffree Star Cosmetics did not pay a graphic designer who is a friend of hers for work. Star voiced an ominous response on Twitter and Snapchat, saying, “There are two sides to every story. The truth will come out later today.”
The blow-by-blow action and timeline of the fallout is outlined here (and it’s worth checking out). But now, we've got the latest chapter in the saga. Star has released his own video response in which he lobs accusations in Von D's direction (dragging other beauty brands into the fray, too), just as she did to him in her video.
Ed. note: The views reflected in the video do not represent those of Refinery29.
Advertisement