In case you aren't aware of the latest beauty drama, which involves Kat Von D and Jeffree Star, allow us to fill you in. Yesterday, Von D announced that she was disassociating herself from Star . She followed up with a video diary listing her reasons — including the claim that Star allegedly refused to pay the artist who created his logo (who is a friend of Von D's). Star denied the charges, noting that "there are two sides to every story."To really twist the knife, Von D then said that she will be pulling the Jeffree shade of her Everlasting Liquid Lipstick — a color she made especially for Star. The shade is still available on Von D's site and at Sephora , and it's still TBD whether Von D will completely pull it or just rename it. (Sephora could not comment by press time.) But if you're already looking for an alternate lipstick hue, we've got you covered. Ahead, find a few dupes that are similar in color and formula — minus any of the bad vibes.