In case you aren't aware of the latest beauty drama, which involves Kat Von D and Jeffree Star, allow us to fill you in. Yesterday, Von D announced that she was disassociating herself from Star. She followed up with a video diary listing her reasons — including the claim that Star allegedly refused to pay the artist who created his logo (who is a friend of Von D's). Star denied the charges, noting that "there are two sides to every story."
To really twist the knife, Von D then said that she will be pulling the Jeffree shade of her Everlasting Liquid Lipstick — a color she made especially for Star. The shade is still available on Von D's site and at Sephora, and it's still TBD whether Von D will completely pull it or just rename it. (Sephora could not comment by press time.) But if you're already looking for an alternate lipstick hue, we've got you covered. Ahead, find a few dupes that are similar in color and formula — minus any of the bad vibes.
To really twist the knife, Von D then said that she will be pulling the Jeffree shade of her Everlasting Liquid Lipstick — a color she made especially for Star. The shade is still available on Von D's site and at Sephora, and it's still TBD whether Von D will completely pull it or just rename it. (Sephora could not comment by press time.) But if you're already looking for an alternate lipstick hue, we've got you covered. Ahead, find a few dupes that are similar in color and formula — minus any of the bad vibes.
Advertisement
1 of 6
Kylie's no stranger to throwing shade herself. Her Koko K is almost a dead ringer for Jeffree.
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Koko K, $29, available at Kylie Cosmetics.
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Koko K, $29, available at Kylie Cosmetics.
2 of 6
Behold: the perfect nude rose with a similar electric sizzle.
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick, $24, available at Sephora.
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick, $24, available at Sephora.
Advertisement
3 of 6
Milani's liquid lipsticks last all damn day without drying out your lips. This hue makes for the perfect matte pink.
Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème in Babe, $8.99, available at Milani.
Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème in Babe, $8.99, available at Milani.
4 of 6
Not crazy about the matte finish? Reach for Make Up For Ever's Aqua Rouge Liquid Lipstick, which has an accompanying gloss for when you want a shinier effect.
Make Up For Ever Aqua Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Baby Pink, $24, available at Sephora.
Make Up For Ever Aqua Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Baby Pink, $24, available at Sephora.
5 of 6
Maybelline's formula is slightly less matte than Von D's, but it still packs a punch.
Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color in Nude Thrill, $7.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color in Nude Thrill, $7.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
6 of 6
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement