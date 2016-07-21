Margot Robbie Feels #Blessed To Have Creepy Paps Catch Her Every Move

Margot Robbie has a great sense of humor — a useful quality in her line of work. The Aussie hit the beach on vacation in Hawaii this week with her boyfriend, Tom Ackerley, in tow. Robbie used the downtime in-between promoting movies to work on her surfing skills. And if you've ever surfed, you'll know the sport involves a lot of wiping out and eating shit. Fortunately, for most of us, those moments aren't captured on film. But being a famous actress means both your most glamorous and your most embarrassing moments get chronicled.
The paparazzi documented Robbie's surfing session and they caught an action shot of the star wiping out — with a smile on her face! Robbie took to her Instagram to share the pic and sarcastically thank the photographers who took it: "Photo cred to the creepy pap hiding in the bushes," she captioned the pic. "Thanks for always catching me at my best angles #blessed."
