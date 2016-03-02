Last night, Robbie got served when Fallon challenged her to a couple of rounds of "The Whisper Challenge." The game is pretty simple. One person puts on noise-canceling headphones blasting loud music, and tries to figure out what word or phrase the other person is saying out loud. Fallon got his first phrase, "Reese Witherspoon," right away. Robbie didn't fare quite as well. We won't spoil it for you — but if hearing the actress spew gibberish and the phrase "llama shoe" over and over again sounds funny to you, take a look.



