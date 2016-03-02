Margot Robbie is a great actress and an experienced but fallible tattoo artist. Now, it's time to find out how skilled the Aussie is as a lip-reader. On Tuesday, the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot actress sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Now, we know Fallon likes to play games with his celebrity guests, and that they're not always very good at them.
Last night, Robbie got served when Fallon challenged her to a couple of rounds of "The Whisper Challenge." The game is pretty simple. One person puts on noise-canceling headphones blasting loud music, and tries to figure out what word or phrase the other person is saying out loud. Fallon got his first phrase, "Reese Witherspoon," right away. Robbie didn't fare quite as well. We won't spoil it for you — but if hearing the actress spew gibberish and the phrase "llama shoe" over and over again sounds funny to you, take a look.
