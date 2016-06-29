It turns out Margot Robbie started out with the same same preteen obsession as the rest of us. On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Tarzan actress came clean about the Harry Potter super fan days of her youth: "I have 20/20 vision, and I lied to get glasses so I could look like Harry Potter," the actress admitted.
Remember those days at the height of Harry Potter fandom? When a pair of round, derision-inducing glasses was suddenly the hottest accessory in the world? Robbie, bearer of perfect sight, recounted her visit to the optometrist in which she faked vision problems.
"I went to the optometrist and was like, "No, I can't see that. Oh my eyes hurt!" My mom's like, "Do you really need glasses?" and I was like, "Yes I do!"' she said, according to Daily Mail.
The show also dug up an old photo of Robbie wearing the (falsely obtained) spectacles, with a cup of tea and what looks like Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in hand.
