Australian actress Margot Robbie is August's Vanity Fair cover star , and boy did the magazine mess this one up. Writer Rich Cohen pulled out such winning lines as “she can be sexy and composed even while naked but only in character," and "Robbie’s beauty and speed of ascent mask her ambition."To say that the people of the internet are displeased with how she's depicted in the piece would be putting it mildly. And it's beyond peculiar phrasing; many pointed out that the article was just plain sexist.