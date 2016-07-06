Margot Robbie Makes Filming Sex Scenes With Leonardo DiCaprio Sound Very Awkward

Margot Robbie's first on-screen sex scene was with Leonardo DiCaprio, which some might consider exciting, but for her it was just plain "awkward."
As Robbie told Vanity Fair for her cover story in the August 2016 issue, she had been naked on camera before, in a low-budget Australian film, but she hadn't filmed a proper sex scene prior to her Hollywood debut in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street.
“I’d done scenes where it’s leading into sex or sex has just finished," the Tarzan star told the magazine. "But I hadn’t done a start-to-finish sex scene like I did in Wolf. That was my first.” Robbie made clear that there was no way to prepare for the experience. “Tons of people are watching you,” she said, before noting, that yes, it's very awkward. Or, as she told Vanity Fair, “It’s so awkward.”
“It’s just like, this is what you need to do — get on with it,” Robbie said of filming sex scenes. “The sooner you do it, the sooner you can stop doing it.”
As Robbie told Vanity Fair for her cover story in the August 2016 issue, she had been naked on camera before, in a low-budget Australian film, but she hadn't filmed a proper sex scene prior to her Hollywood debut in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street.
“I’d done scenes where it’s leading into sex or sex has just finished," the Tarzan star told the magazine. "But I hadn’t done a start-to-finish sex scene like I did in Wolf. That was my first.” Robbie made clear that there was no way to prepare for the experience. “Tons of people are watching you,” she said, before noting, that yes, it's very awkward. Or, as she told Vanity Fair, “It’s so awkward.”
“It’s just like, this is what you need to do — get on with it,” Robbie said of filming sex scenes. “The sooner you do it, the sooner you can stop doing it.”
Advertisement
And from what Robbie told The Daily Beast in 2014 about shooting one particular sex scene in Martin Scorsese's drama, she definitely wanted to get it over with. Let's just say, it's not easy to have pretend sex on a pile of pretend money.
"I got a million paper cuts on my back from all that money! It’s not as glamorous as it sounds,” Robbie said. “If anyone is ever planning on having sex on top of a pile of cash: don’t." While she conceded that real money may be softer, the fake money left her with some very real injuries. "When I got up off the bed," Robbie explained to The Daily Beast, "I turned around to get my robe and everyone gasped. I said, ‘What is it?’ And they said, ‘You look like you’ve been whipped a million times. Your back is covered in a thousand red scratches.’”
Robbie is clearly willing to do anything for her art — even if it means having awkward make-believe sex with Leo.
Advertisement