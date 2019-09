Margot Robbie Makes Filming Sex Scenes With Leonardo DiCaprio Sound Very Awkward

And from what Robbie told The Daily Beast in 2014 about shooting one particular sex scene in Martin Scorsese's drama, she definitely wanted to get it over with. Let's just say, it's not easy to have pretend sex on a pile of pretend money."I got a million paper cuts on my back from all that money! It’s not as glamorous as it sounds,” Robbie said. “If anyone is ever planning on having sex on top of a pile of cash: don’t." While she conceded that real money may be softer, the fake money left her with some very real injuries. "When I got up off the bed," Robbie explained to The Daily Beast, "I turned around to get my robe and everyone gasped. I said, ‘What is it?’ And they said, ‘You look like you’ve been whipped a million times. Your back is covered in a thousand red scratches.’”Robbie is clearly willing to do anything for her art — even if it means having awkward make-believe sex with Leo.