When it comes to mind-bending makeup transformations shared through social media, we’ve come a long way from Michelle Phan’s Angelina Jolie turn. Sure, the first versions to hit YouTube are still wildly impressive, but there's no denying the trend has changed through the years. Now, YouTubers and Instagrammers are posting Marilyn Monroe lip art, can't-look-away contour, faces painted as Snapchat filters, and 5-year-olds made to look like Drake.
Translation: The trend has officially blown up. But the latest mesmerizing example of total face transformation may be the most popular yet — and it's one that honors the women in Game of Thrones.
The makeup genius du jour? Paolo Ballesteros, a Filipino television host and actor who is best known in his homeland for his popular show Eat Bulaga! Now, he's gaining worldwide recognition for creating some of the most impressive makeup transformations in the game. Oh, and another thing: This dude is self-taught!
His latest about-face features an all-star lineup of GOT's most badass women, including Cersei Lannister, Daenerys “Mother of Dragons” Targaryen, Arya Stark, and more:
The artistry is not only shockingly accurate — it’s garnering fist bumps from those in the know, like cast member Lena Headey:
Not that this is the first time Ballesteros has wowed the internet with his makeup-morphing skills. The makeup maestro has transformed himself into dozens of high-profile stars in the past few years, with subjects like Tyra Banks publicly giving props.
While it will be hard for Ballesteros to top his latest round of cult-favorite characters, we can’t wait to see what he has in store next. If the suggestion box is open: Real Housewives, perhaps?
