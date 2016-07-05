The Internet Is Losing It Over This Kid's Drake Transformation

Voila!!!! new #makeuptransformation is done... Dylan , 5 years old, into... #minidrake @champagnepapi 🙌🏽🙌🏽... he is sooooo #dope and #cute ... he makes me laught sooo much when he start dancing like @champagnepapi 😂🙌🏽🙌🏽💕💕💕 all the process is on my #snapchat : "makeupmag" ... u have to look a it... its sooo cute ... i couldnt put everything on that video!! tag @champagnepapi if u love it!!! 💕 #makeupmag77 #teammakeupmag #sintmaartenartist #sintmaartenmakeupartist #makeupartist #transformist #transformation #toocute #sintmaartenbabyboy @theshaderoom
It's not unusual for my best friend to tag me in hilarious Instagram memes or videos. The highlight from this weekend? (Besides everyone's blurry pictures of fireworks...) This super cute video of Drake as a child. Oh, just kidding! It wasn't actually Drake: It was a five-year-old boy, Dylan, who was transformed into the famous rapper by makeup-artist-slash-magician Magali Beauvue. Seriously, the resemblance is uncanny and, no, this isn't the baby-Steph-Curry kind of #twinning.
The beauty expert used dark liner, foundation, and some serious cosmetic skills to turn the little guy into a mini @champagnepapi. We have to hand it to Dylan, too, because his "One Dance" moves are right on point. It's hard to ignore this kind of beauty talent, considering Beauvue is widely known for her male rapper transformations. But we're still kind of distracted by this adorable mini-me. Check out the video above and try your hardest not to giggle at how damn cute and mesmerizing the shape-shift is.
