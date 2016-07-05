The Internet Is Losing It Over This Kid's Drake Transformation

Voila!!!! new #makeuptransformation is done... Dylan , 5 years old, into... #minidrake @champagnepapi 🙌🏽🙌🏽... he is sooooo #dope and #cute ... he makes me laught sooo much when he start dancing like @champagnepapi 😂🙌🏽🙌🏽💕💕💕 all the process is on my #snapchat : "makeupmag" ... u have to look a it... its sooo cute ... i couldnt put everything on that video!! tag @champagnepapi if u love it!!! 💕 #makeupmag77 #teammakeupmag #sintmaartenartist #sintmaartenmakeupartist #makeupartist #transformist #transformation #toocute #sintmaartenbabyboy @theshaderoom

A video posted by Magali Beauvue (@makeupmag) on Jun 29, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT