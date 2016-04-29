These Snapchat-Filter Beauty Tutorials Will Blow Your Mind

We’re calling it: Snapchat filters as Halloween costumes will be everywhere this year, thanks in large part to the latest makeup tutorials to hit YouTube. True, we have seen this kind of thing before — but this goes way beyond the ubiquitous barf rainbow.
The web’s biggest beauty gurus are taking to their channels to recreate our favorite — and most current — Snap filters. And the transformations are insane.
By using glue sticks and powder to cleverly cover eyebrows (in case you hadn't noticed, many filters remove your arches!), fine art brushes to make pencil-thin lines, and tweezers to place plastic jewels in precisely the right spots, these artists create end results that are dead ringers for the real thing. Seriously, just take a look.
Whether you plan to try this at home, or just watch to admire the transformational wonders, here are the must-see tutorials.
The web’s biggest beauty gurus are taking to their channels to recreate our favorite — and most current — Snap filters. And the transformations are insane.
By using glue sticks and powder to cleverly cover eyebrows (in case you hadn't noticed, many filters remove your arches!), fine art brushes to make pencil-thin lines, and tweezers to place plastic jewels in precisely the right spots, these artists create end results that are dead ringers for the real thing. Seriously, just take a look.
Whether you plan to try this at home, or just watch to admire the transformational wonders, here are the must-see tutorials.