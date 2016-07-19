The day has come that I, now, present to you, Kesha and The Creepies. This project and upcoming tour comes from my deep eternal love of dirty rock & roll and country music. I thrive from making and performing music, and much like a flower with no sun, my soul slowly dies when I don't get to create and perform. So, for a short ride and in mostly small intimate venues, I will be performing a new creepy creation. It's been too long. Until I can release my own music I will be reinventing some of my old songs and some of my favorite songs from my musical idols. I've hand picked songs from artists that have helped shape who I am and the music I make today. I have missed you, all of you, so if you would like to boogie, come join us. The time has come to get creepy ☠ exclusive fan pre-sale starting NOW!! Go to www.keshasparty.com and use password: FUKTHEWORLD

