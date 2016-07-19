Story from Music

Kesha Announces Her First Tour In Years — & It Sounds Awesome

Dr. Who? Kesha shared some awesome news with the world Tuesday. The singer announced her first major tour in years — and the first since her legal battle with record label producer and alleged abuser Dr. Luke started in 2014.

Kesha and the Creepies: The Fuck the World Tour is kicking off in Las Vegas on July 23. The musician broke the news in an adorable video (co-starring a horse!) on Twitter, as well as an Instagram post with the tour poster.

"This project and upcoming tour comes from my deep eternal love of dirty rock & roll and country music," she wrote on Instagram. "I thrive from making and performing music, and much like a flower with no sun, my soul slowly dies when I don't get to create and perform. So, for a short ride and in mostly small intimate venues, I will be performing a new creepy creation."

Kesha explained that until she is legally able to release her own music, she'll be getting creative with her set list — reinventing her old songs, as well as some tracks from her musical idols. "I've hand picked songs from artists that have helped shape who I am and the music I make today," she wrote.

Tour stops will include Chicago, Brooklyn, Minneapolis, Atlanta, and a finale show in Los Angeles on October 1. We already know that Kesha sounds amazing without any help from Dr. Luke — so check out her site to see if she'll be stopping in your city.

