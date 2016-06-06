Story from Pop Culture

Kesha Helped A Gay Couple Get Engaged At Disney World

Carolyn L. Todd
Dreams do come true at Disney World. Last weekend, visitors congregated at the theme park for Gay Days, Orlando's annual celebration of the LGBTQ community. Kesha, a vocal supporter of the community, performed at the festivities to attendees' delight. But for two men in the audience, the evening was extra special. Kesha invited them on stage, where one surprised the other by getting down on one knee and proposing. Spoiler alert: He said yes. The magical moment was captured and shared on Twitter.


Kesha also shared a snap of the newly engaged couple and herself. "I'm honored that @jnegrelli57 & @m_abu24 shared such a monumental moment with me, and let me help orchestrate their surprise engagement," she wrote."[Love] is the magic in life, and really there is nothing more important." She added, "he said yes. ;) he actually said 'a million times, yes'. then my heart melted and I cried. haha. congratulations."

The lucky couple also posted their own pictures of the happy event.

He said yes!!! #engaged #engayged #lovewins #gaykeshaproposal

A photo posted by @jnegrelli57 on

